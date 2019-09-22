I’m not typically a fan of slammed cars, but Marty Roth’s 1967 Chevy C10 is hard to hate.



Rockin an air ride suspension, bright red paint, and an exposed 671 blower, this 454 big block Chevy looks mean. That’s in no small part because of how good these photos are, shot by Jalopnik reader Jay DeVries.

Advertisement

I’m not quite sold on the idea of putting a graphic of your truck on the back of your truck, but everything else about this is so pretty that I’ll excuse it.

If you want to see more of Jay’s work, he’s got an Instagram account and personal site that you can check out.

Advertisement