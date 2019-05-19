I wouldn’t usually pick a parking lot as a wallpaper-worthy backdrop, but there is something about this slot-mag equipped Beetle really caught my eye. For one thing, it’s a gorgeous shade of blue, and for another, the lighting is spectacular. This is a case of the car and the time of day outshining the location. Great photo.

This photo was provided by Jordan Smitter, and we thank him for it. Is it nice enough to be your wallpaper this week? You decide!

