Danger: High Voltage! Porsche’s hybrid hypercar 918 Spyder was a shot of adrenaline that Porsche needed to convince consumers that hybrids aren’t boring. In that transition period between traditional sports cars and tech-forward monsters that are on the way came this wild machine. Of the big-three, which includes McLaren’s P1 and Ferrari’s LaF, I think the 918 is the prettiest of them, which is why I’ve made this my desktop for the week.

These photos were provided by Trevor Jolin, and we thank him for it. Is it nice enough to be your wallpaper this week? You decide!



