Your Ridiculously Awesome Chevelle SS Wallpapers Are Here

Photo : Jay De Vries

I love the Chevrolet Chevelle SS. Sure, the Camaro gets the limelight most of the time, but I’ve always felt that if I’m going to drive a muscle car, I’d want one that’s a little bigger. You know, so there’s room for all my friends. Which I have. I promise.

Photo : Jay De Vries

Advertisement

And this particular car is the kind of spec I’d go for, too. A 1967 car done in black over a black interior with black steelies and hubcaps is a look I like a lot. It’s muscular and serious without being overly sinister. I think that’s the vibe you want to project in a car like this.



Photo : Jay De Vries

The Chevelle is owned by Kathy Miller and the shots come to us from Jay De Vries. If you like them, Jay’s Instagram can be found here.



Photo : Jay De Vries

Advertisement

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on the weekends. They’re nice pictures of nice cas for you to look at.



Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.