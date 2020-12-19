Your Next Ride Could Be An Officially Licensed A-Team Van

Image : Worldwide Auctioneers

Are you looking for your next ride? You know—something practical with a little bit of flair? You may not think a 1979 Chevrolet van would be right up your alley—but what if I told you that you could buy one of six officially-licensed A-Team vans? I’ll wait while you change your mind.

Worldwide Auctioneers is selling this little piece of Hollywood history with no reserve on January 23, 2021. Normally run out of its Scottsdale, Arizona center, this year will see the auction taking place both live at its Auburn, Indiana and virtually .

Beyond its Hollyw ood credentials, there are some other fun quirks about this van. Its VIN number confirms that it’s actually a Chevy vehicle wearing GMC branding. It’s also outfitted with a vintage CB radio and several automatic weapons... although I don’t imagine the latter are part of the sale.

This specific van was never actually used on the show when it came to filming. It was more a show car, and the 90,000+ miles it shows on its odometer signals that use. Sorry, folks. You’re not going to be sitting in the same captain’s chair as Mr. T.

Auction details are sparse when it comes to, well, everything. We’re not told specs, nor are we given a condition for the machine—but if the pictures are accurate, it looks fairly solid. A little well-loved inside, but who wouldn’t want to get their hands all over an A-Team van?

Anyone buying this bad boy isn’t likely to be driving it on the daily commute (although I am having a ball imagining all those gun mounts being converted into backp ack holders for the kids), and it’s likely to be accepted at just about any car show you can imagine.

There are also a handful of truly gorgeous machines appearing at the same auction. There’s one of five 1934 Packard 1107 Twelve Phaeton outfitted with tons of bespoke accessories. There’s a recently tuned 1985 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole. There’s a whole slew of woodie wagons. The ol’ van is a little bit of an outlier, but I respect its charm.

So—any educated guesses as to how much the van is going for?