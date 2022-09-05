Hey remember these? They were fun. And what is Labor Day, if not about fun? (It’s about the suffering our fore bearers endured to build the middle class, but the ancestors would want you to have fun too .) So for this Labor Day, I’ve put together some very cool photos of the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition that you can use as wallpaper .

Not to brag (OK, bragging a bit), I took one look at these photos and realized they were definitely shot in Detroit, probably somewhere on the south west side of the city, near the river. I double checked with VW and sure enough, there was a reason these pictures spoke to my gritty, urban Detroiter heart. I figured I’d highlight them here for you as an end-of-summer treat.

The 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is coming to North America this fall and keeps the all-important manual transmission and the 315-hp, 2.0 -liter turbocharged engine. With only 1,800 examples on offer, many of us will end up with little more than a picture of this fiery hatch.

Most of the 20th Anniversary updates are visual, and it was a fairly sharp car to begin with . Think of these wallpapers as a refreshing pumpkin spiced latte for you desktop.