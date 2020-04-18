These Ridiculously Awesome Weekend Wallpapers Bring The Great Outdoors To You

Image : Schofhauser Media

Remember motorsports? Remember outside? Jalopnik remembers. As do our friends over at Schofhauser Media who sent over these beautiful pics of last year’s Olympus Rally in Shelton, Washington.



This yellow Subaru, driven by Subaru Motorsports’ Patrik Sandell, really is the star of this show. Here it is causing a hailstorm of dust and rock like he’s channeling Mount Vesuvius. There’s so much energy and movement in this shot it reminds of, well, what it was like to have energy and movement.

Look at all of those people! Huddled together on a turn, listening intently for the scream of engines while swatting bugs and sharing warm beers. And then this Subie comes sliding through the turn to reward all of that waiting. I bet it smells like sunscreen, random bags of chips, trampled vegetation, exhaust, and fresh dirt. Where can I get this in a candle scent to help get me through lockdown? I don’t know about you, but I won’t be taking moments like these for granted ever again.

Nate Tennis of DirtFish Rally School is just having so much fun in this little red Volvo. Love the composition of this shot. When you’re shooting live races, happy accidents like these are one in hundreds.



Another Dirt Fish car, this Subaru piloted by Sam Albert and Michelle Miller.

The fierce little darling kicking up enough trail to block out the sun is a tiny white Ford Fiesta driven by Barry McKenna.

These images may strike you as bittersweet, since the Olympus Rally, which was scheduled to take place next weekend, was canceled a month ago due to the covid-19 outbreak. And while it is terrible to miss the activities and people and rallies we so dearly love, just remember: the cars will be there again someday. The cars are always here for you.

Speaking of which, we have featured Schofhauser Media before on Weekend Wallpaper.