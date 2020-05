Image : Chevrolet

You’re probably pretty cool [ I mean, you’re reading Jalopnik Dot Com after all] but I am 100 percent certain that you will never be as cool as Brigadier General Chuck Yeager driving the C4 Corvette convertible pace car for the Indianapolis 500 cool. There’s no Indy 500 this Sunday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t just look at this picture for three-ish hours and feel just as excited about life. Godspeed into the weekend, folks!