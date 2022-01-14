Sorry, folks. I do hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you missed your shot to buy a new Bugatti Chiron or Bolide.

In 2016, the French automaker debuted the 1,500 HP Chiron at Geneva as a successor to the Veyron – promising to build 500 examples, including special and limited editions. Now, after nearly six years on the market, all 500 Chirons have been spoken for.

Bugatti made the announcement in its 2021 recap, saying it had filled the 40 remaining build slots in late October. Deliveries will continue in 2022 as the last cars are built at the company’s Molsheim factory. So again, I’m sorry. You missed your chance. You’ll now have to settle for a used Chiron.

If you were looking toward another Bugatti model, like the Bolide, to buy new, you’re also out of luck. The ultra-low production track car that costs $4.7 million a pop is also sold out.

Bugatti says that of the 150 customers who ordered one of their cars in 2021, 60 percent were new to the brand. Unfortunately, you were not any of those 150 people.



So, what’s next for Bugatti? They’re now turning their attention to a more electrified future. In 2020 they merged with Croatian electric supercar maker Rimac. They announced future Bugatti models will use Rimac’s high-performance electric drivetrains. This new venture most likely means the end of Bugatti’s iconic W 16 engine, which first debuted with the Veyron back in 2005.