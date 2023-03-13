Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Found for Sale

You Could Buy the World's Fastest RV for $95,000

Is it still a motorhome if all the "home" bits have been stripped away? Discuss.

By
Steve DaSilva
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled You Could Buy the World&#39;s Fastest RV for $95,000
Photo: Facebook Marketplace

Who doesn’t love a family vacation? You pack the kids into the family truckster, plan a route to a tourist trap five states away, and set off into parts unknown, hopping between hotels and motels on the way. Of course, the erudite approach is to skip the truckster and the accommodations and roll them into one — the vaunted Recreational Vehicle. But RVs are slow, cumbersome, inconvenient. Right?

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Nash Metropolitan | Jalopinions
June 1, 2022
The Honda S2000 Is the Perfect, Modern Classic Driver's Car
September 20, 2022

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Well, not all of them. This 1977 GMC motorhome can top 120 miles per hour in a straight line, provided you’ve got the room to let its nitrous-injected 700 horsepower V8 punch that squared-off body through the air. Oh, and you can buy it right now for $95,000.

Worlds Fastest Class A Motorhome (RV) 122.156 MPH at the Bonneville Salt Flats August 15, 2016

It may not be the quickest vehicle off the line, but it claims to be the fastest Class A motorhome in the world. That speed isn’t easy to get — the RV has been modified from tip to tail for its purpose. Aero mods, new suspension and drivetrain, upgraded brakes, even the interior’s been stripped out and replaced with race seats. Oh, and did I mention it has a roll cage?

G/O Media may get a commission
Uniqlo Sale - Up to $60 Off
Up to $60 off
Uniqlo Sale - Up to $60 Off

Basics for everyone
Take up to $60 off wardrobe staples at Uniqlo.

Advertisement

You could argue that, since the home parts of this motorhome have been sacrificed at the altar of lightness, it’s no longer really a motorhome. I, however, would argue that going over 120 at Bonneville counts as recreation — making this still a recreational vehicle. Does this line of thinking also make a motorcycle an RV? Yes, but I’m sticking to my guns here.

If you’re interested in the world’s fastest RV, it’s up for sale right now on Facebook Marketplace. The seller’s asking $95,000, which actually isn’t a bad price for an RV — they can go for quadruple that new. So what do you say? Want to make that next road trip in record time?

Car BuyingFound for Sale