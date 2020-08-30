ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Racing

You Can Watch The Pikes Peak Hill Climb Live Right Now On Facebook

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:racing
racingpikes peak
10
Save
Illustration for article titled You Can Watch The Pikes Peak Hill Climb Live Right Now On Facebook
Photo: Brian Bahr / Allsport (Getty Images)

The Pikes Peak hill climb is one of the coolest events in motorsport. Every year, countless drivers in fast machines rip on up Pikes Peak in Colorado in pursuit of speed records. If you’ve never watched it live before, now’s your chance, because it’s available to stream for free.

Advertisement

Yeah, you have to use Facebook. I’m sorry. But the Mobil 1 broadcast is great, it’s free, and I know that a good portion of you still use that hellsite to stay in contact with family and friends.

(You also don’t need an account to access the stream, but if you have an account, you can participate in the giveaways Mobil 1 is putting on.)

If you’re interested in beautiful views, fast cars, and solid commentary at the click of a button, you can’t do worse than this livestream.

Advertisement

But, listen—if you don’t have Facebook, you still have some options. Local stations KRDO NewsRadio 1240 AM and 105.5 FM will be offering flag-to-flag radio coverage (which you can listen to here if you’re not in Colorado). You can also download the official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb app (available on both iOS and Android).

The Pikes Peak YouTube channel will be showing clips of all the good stuff if you’re not able to watch live.

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Freelancer. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Hyundai Palisade Literally Stinks: Owners

How An Obscure Regulation Led To One Of The Most Ridiculous Details On Air-Cooled Volkswagens

Lewis Hamilton Is Not Responsible For Ending All Racism Everywhere

Confessions Of A U.S. Navy Submarine Officer

DISCUSSION

2-laneblacktop
2-Lane Blacktop

Am I missing the link to the Facebook page?