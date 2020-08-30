You Can Watch The Pikes Peak Hill Climb Live Right Now On Facebook

Photo : Brian Bahr / Allsport ( Getty Images )

The Pikes Peak hill climb is one of the coolest events in motorsport. Every year, countless drivers in fast machines rip on up Pikes Peak in Colorado in pursuit of speed records. If you’ve never watched it live before, now’s your chance, because it’s available to stream for free.

Yeah, you have to use Facebook. I’m sorry. But the Mobil 1 broadcast is great, it’s free, and I know that a good portion of you still use that hellsite to stay in contact with family and friends.

(You also don’t need an account to access the stream, but if you have an account, you can participate in the giveaways Mobil 1 is putting on.)

If you’re interested in beautiful views, fast cars, and solid commentary at the click of a button, you can’t do worse than this livestream.

But, listen—if you don’t have Facebook, you still have some options. Local stations KRDO NewsRadio 1240 AM and 105.5 FM will be offering flag-to-flag radio coverage (which you can listen to here if you’re not in Colorado). You can also download the official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb app (available on both iOS and Android).

The Pikes Peak YouTube channel will be showing clips of all the good stuff if you’re not able to watch live.