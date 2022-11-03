While the Royal Family may be more known for their proclivity toward Land Rovers, a few other vehicles have slipped through the cracks and into the garages of the dynasty. Now, one of them could be yours, as Queen Elizabeth’s 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate is up for auction.

I suppose she wouldn’t really be needing it anymore. Anyway, this particular X-Type Estate is finished in Emerald Fire (green) over Barley (beige) with all-wheel drive and a 3.0-liter V6 that pumps out a heartstopping 227 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque. The ex-Queen was the first owner of the car, and it can be confirmed by the fact there are pictures of her driving it with the same license plate that appears in the car’s original booklet.

The listing says that Elizabeth would drive this X-Type when her Land Rover Defender wasn’t available. It can’t hurt to have a backup, and with the X-Type Estate, at least you’re keeping it in the Jaguar-Land Rover family.

Among other equipment, this X-Type Estate comes with a sunroof, automatic transmission, electric windows, climate control, a “good” service history, and, most importantly, a Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate.



Normally, a 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate with 72,500–ish miles on the clock probably wouldn’t fetch too much money. But, when the previous owner is the former Queen of England, it is sure to bump the price up a bit.

This X-Type Estate is one of 162 cars being sold by Historics Auctioneers on November 26 at Mercedes-Benz World in the United Kingdom. So, if you really want this small piece of Royal history, you should plan to do a little traveling.

