In case you weren’t aware, Fox News has been pretty vocal about how climate change is a farce created by the media, or caused by environmental changes and not because of humans and what not. So, of course, when it came time for the network to find something interesting to report on, like criticizing Prince Harry for his idling SUV, they had no idea he was driving an electric SUV. I mean, how would they?

Honestly, it’s hysterical. In the last few weeks, the media has been calling celebrities out on their “climate hypocrisy” — many of them jetting to locations that would otherwise be more environmentally friendly if they just drove there. Kylie Jenner was one of those, as our own AV Club reported, the model had taken a flight that only required three minutes in the air, to run errands.

Maybe Fox News thought they had the Duke of Sussex — they finally found a celebrity who has put in effort to raising awareness on climate change, with this big, gas-guzzling SUV just spewing pollutants into the atmosphere, while his driver waited for his arrival.

But that Audi wasn’t a gas guzzler. And you don’t have to believe me — you can see for yourself. Let’s zoom on in.

Hm... now which one does it look more like?

If you vote the first one, you’ll want to get your eyes checked, as that grille belongs to an ICE and the Audi Q5. But the second one... the grille that isn’t really a grille, because electric vehicles tend to have faux-looking grilles. So, there’s your culprit, Audi’s e-Tron.

The only thing funnier than the news show’s errant reporting of the incorrect vehicle, is the fact they focused on the SUV, and not the private jet that was taking him to the location.

Fox News has since published a new article, focusing rather on the Prince’s arrival in a private jet rather than the electric car, which again, makes way more sense, at least for the first few paragraphs. But had they only had someone, someone in that news room, just look to confirm what vehicle that was — we wouldn’t be enjoying this so much.