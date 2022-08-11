During a NASCAR Xfinity series race at Wisconsin’s Road America in July, the No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet driven by Josh Bilicki was embroiled in a multi-car pileup, resulting in him plowing an advertisement for Sargento cheese around the circuit for maybe half a minute. This isn’t as hard to do as you might think at Road America; Sargento actually happens to be one of the venue’s major sponsors. I t’s actually somewhat surprising it hadn’t happened before .

Bilicki’s impromptu legwork for Sargento was prime for memery, and that’s exactly what happened. YouTubers jumped on it, and so too did Sargento, which temporarily made a screenshot of Bilicki’s car with the billboard stuck to the front of it the brand’s social media header.

Wouldn’t you know, now Bilicki and Sargento have made the sponsorship official; the cheese company will be emblazoned all over the No. 45 car for the coming round at Watkins Glen on August 20.

This is an even better match than it initially sounds, because Bilicki himself is a Wisconsinite. He’s one of the “Real Cheese People®” Sargento is referring to!

“I am excited for this opportunity to partner with Sargento at Watkins Glen Raceway this August,” Bilicki said in a press release, via The Checkered Flag. “As a native Wisconsinite, I have enjoyed Sargento products for many years. I am a true believer that everything happens for a reason, including my recent run in with the Sargento sign. I am thankful to be welcomed into the Sargento family and to represent a Wisconsin-based company in my upcoming race.”

“Everything happens for a reason, including my recent run in with the Sargento sign” is one of the greatest things I have ever read quoted from an athlete. You can cheer him on, in the name of all the cheese people, in a little more than a week’s time at The Glen.