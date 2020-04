Image : Case

Would you just look at that majestic beauty? The new Case 580 EV is a new all-electric backhoe loader that can allegedly compete pound-for-pound with its diesel counterparts for a full day of construction site work on a single charge. Isn’t it a beauty? I wonder if it qualifies for an HOV lane exemption. And damn does it look good in that copper metallic. Does it come in a wagon?