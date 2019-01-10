With the news this week that Formula One has reached a tentative deal to run a g rand p rix in the parking lot of the Miami Dolphins stadium, I can’t help but think back to the time Formula One ran a grand prix in the parking lot of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. While COTA has been a great venue for F1 in the U.S. market, America has pretty much been phoning it in with race venues arguably since it ran at Riverside in 1960 (Don’t come here claiming Watkins Glen, that place was a hole when F1 ran there). But I digress , don’t run grands prix in parking lots.

