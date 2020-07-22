Drive Free or Die.
Win A Rad $800 Bike In This Slideshow-Free Slideshow Slog Bonus Round!

Illustration for article titled Win A Rad $800 Bike In This Slideshow-Free Slideshow Slog Bonus Round!
Illustration: Jason Torchinsky

We had a bunch of entries for the second Slideshow Slog over the weekend, but unfortunately, not many of them are correct! So:

Audi gave us another bike, and we’re gonna give it away in a totally separate Slideshow Slog BONUS ROUND!

This is the bike you can win!
Photo: Audi
All you have to do to enter the bonus round is send an e-mail with:

-Subject line: Audi Bonus Round

-The answer to the question below

-Your Name

-Mailing Adress

-Kinja handle (optional)

-and a receipt for a minimum $5 donation to the NAACP

To fun@jalopnik.com

The question:

On page 16 of last week’s slog, there are three men. What are their names?

Good luck! Original Round 2 is closed and winners will be notified shortly.

