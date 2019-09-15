Hubcaps used to be better. They used to be chromed metal disks, not flimsy zip-tied pieces of plastic. Now, nearly all cars come with some kind of alloy option and there aren’t as many out there.

Every once in a while you’ll see a cop car with a small shiny round thing at the middle of each steelie, but hubcaps as we knew them are an endangered species.

But there were some great ones. The “red hex” at the middle of the Packard hubcap above is instantly recognizable by many older car people, and I’m sure other designs have a similar impact on others. What what about you? What’s your favorite hubcap? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to include pictures!