Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Countersteer

Which Car Seats Are The Best Car Seats?

Max Finkel
Filed to:car seats
car seatsupholsterycountersteer
48
Save
Illustration for article titled Which Car Seats Are The Best Car Seats?
Photo: Volvo Cars
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
PrevNextView All

Perhaps even more than the steering wheel, pedals, and shifter, the part of your car that you have the most contact with are the seats. When you think about it that way, we ought to be giving them a lot more attention.

Advertisement

But what makes a seat good? Is the best seat necessarily the most comfortable one? If hat’s the case, I’d have to say that the seats Volvo is putting in the S90 and V90 are the best ones I’ve had the pleasure to sit in. But while they’re comfortable, I’m not sure the driving position suits. me all that well, so maybe. comfort is overrated.

In terms of aesthetics, I think it’s hard to beat the. upholstery on Ferrari’s classic Daytona seats, which you can get on most models bearing the prancing horse. The piping and stitching make it clear to your eyes (and your back) that you’re sitting in a special car, even if they might not be all that comfy.

Advertisement

So maybe this is a little more complicated than I thought. Good thing we’ve got all of you at our disposal. So what do you think, which car got the best seats, and what makes them so good? Let us know in the comments below.

Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Porsche Taycan Turbo Earns Mark Of True Performance Car By Getting Totaled In Just 15 Miles

Even The American Military Is Struggling With Right-To-Repair

How International Titan General Motors Tried To Go Local On Three Continents

Bar Fights, Lawsuits and the Flu Pandemic: The War Between Henry Ford and the Dodge Brothers