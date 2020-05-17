Which Car Seats Are The Best Car Seats?

Photo : Volvo Cars

Perhaps even more than the steering wheel, pedals, and shifter, the part of your car that you have the most contact with are the seats. When you think abo ut it that way, we ought to be giving them a lot more attention.

But what makes a seat good? Is the best seat necessarily the most comfortable one? If hat’s the case, I’d have to say that the seats Volvo is putting in the S90 and V90 are the best ones I’ve had the pleasure to sit in. But while t hey’re comfortable , I’m not sure the driving position suits. me all that well, so maybe. comfort is overrated.

In terms of aesthetics, I think it’s hard to beat the. upholstery on Ferrari’s classic Daytona seats, which you c an get on most models bearing the prancing horse. The piping and stitching make it clear to your eyes (and your back) that you’re sitting in a special car, even if they might not be all that comfy.

So maybe this is a little more complicated than I thought. Good thing we’ve got all of you at our disposal. So what do you think, which car got the best seats, and what makes them so good? Let us know in the comments below.