Which Car Company Will Make The Last V8?

Over the weekend we learned that Dodge recognized that the V8 engine isn’t long for this world. When a company currently known best for its crazy V8 engine is that brutally honest, it makes you think. Which auto manufacturer will be the last to make a V8?
It’s a question I’ve been thinking about for a few years. Some automakers known for their V8s, like Ford, have been replacing V8s with turbocharged six-cylinder engines. Even the Ford GT ditched V8 propulsion.
Part of the reason for it goes back to what Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said about the Hellcat’s numbered days:
They’re absolutely numbered because of all the compliance costs. But the performance that those vehicles generate is not numbered.
It’s expensive to make a V8 that’ll satisfy stringent emissions goals. But you can make smaller engines output the same power as a V8 while getting better fuel economy and better emissions. It’s even better if you go all-electric. I’m a fan of the V8 engine, but I understand why companies don’t want them around anymore.
With V8s dropping like flies, it makes you think: Which car company will be the one to turn off the lights?
Despite what Dodge’s CEO said, I think Dodge will probably be the last one cramming V8s into things. I can see Dodge selling Hellcats until the government forces them to cut it out. Hopefully, Dodge doesn’t go out before putting a Hellcat in a Pacifica.
What car company do you think will be the last one to ditch the V8? Do you think the V8 is even relevant anymore?
DISCUSSION
Rolls Royce, Ferrari, and any other high-end manufacturer. Their days are clearly numbered though.