Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

What's The Highest Mileage Car You've Ever Owned?

erinmarquis
Erin Marquis
Filed to:QOTD
QOTDhigh mileage
Illustration for article titled Whats The Highest Mileage Car Youve Ever Owned?
Photo: Mercedes Streeter

We aren’t gentle to our cars around here, so when we spot a machine that has managed hundreds of thousands of miles, we know that’s one special car. We love a good survivor story. It can take devotion, love and just a little detachment from reality to get above 200,000 miles on the ol’ odometer. What was (or is) your high-milage hero?

Above is Mercedes Streeters’ 2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Sportwagen which has somehow made it all the way to 355,000 miles and is still plugging away. It took true grit and determination to get it there (and for a TDI obsessed person to actually buy it with over 300,000 miles.) This car is a survivor through and through.

Maybe you’ve replaced part after part to keep a car on the road. Maybe you just purchased some freak of nature that keeps going no matter what. We want to hear your stories below. Would you buy a high mileage car? How much did you sacrifice to keep a long-lived vehicle on the road?

Erin Marquis

Managing Editor of Jalopnik.

DISCUSSION

jbodybuilder
J-BodyBuilder - Never stick to sports

I had an early 90s Ford Thunderbird that actually made it over 50k. I know that’s not 300k on a Toyota or anything, but relatively speaking, it’s an AMAZING accomplishment. Parts broke weekly.