What's The Best Worst Vanity Plate You've Ever Seen?

Of the many, many vanity plates on the road, some stand out a bit more than all the others. And so I ask, what’s the best worst vanity plate you’ve come across in your travels?
“Best worst” in this instance could mean “impressive,” “amusing” or “terrible” — really anything that demanded your attention for any reason. If it tied into the vehicle it belonged to in a clever way, that makes it all the better.
This question was inspired by two cars I’d seen recently. One was a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio I was trailing on the highway last weekend. It had a plate that read “STELVIO,” an oversized Alfa logo decal above the left rear wheel arch and gratuitous Quadrifoglio clover badges — some I suspect came with the vehicle, some it seemed did not. None of this was creative at all obviously, I was just amazed someone could take that much pride in their more-or-less ordinary Italian crossover.
A far more charming example was when I visited Formula Drift in Englishtown, New Jersey about a month ago. I happened across a Nissan Laurel parked outside the track, fitted with an RB26 motor out of a GT-R. As stunning as it looked, the best part might’ve been the license plate: “YANNY.” (If catastrophic world events have caused you to forget inoffensive memes from three years ago, here’s a refresher.)
That’s all I got, but what about you? What vanity plate is seared into your memory, for better or worse?
DISCUSSION
I’ve had two personalized plates in my lifetime. Slobaru for my 06 STi and Go Kart for my NA miata.
The worst ones are the ones you can’t figure out, or ones that are like gloating, ie “MY BENZ” or ones that have the car’s make and model on them some how. Like a BMW 3 series with a plate that read “BMW 3"