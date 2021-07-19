What's The Best Worst Vanity Plate You've Ever Seen?

Of the many, many vanity plates on the road, some stand out a bit more than all the others. And so I ask, what’s the best worst vanity plate you’ve come across in your travels?

Advertisement

“Best worst” in this instance could mean “impressive,” “amusing” or “terrible” — really anything that demanded your attention for any reason. If it tied into the vehicle it belonged to in a clever way, that makes it all the better.

This question was inspired by two cars I’d seen recently. One was a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio I was trailing on the highway last weekend. It had a plate that read “STELVIO,” an oversized Alfa logo decal above the left rear wheel arch and gratuitous Quadrifoglio clover badges — some I suspect came with the vehicle, some it seemed did not. None of this was creative at all obviously, I was just amazed someone could take that much pride in their more-or-less ordinary Italian crossover.

A far more charming example was when I visited Formula Drift in Englishtown, New Jersey about a month ago. I happened across a Nissan Laurel parked outside the track, fitted with an RB26 motor out of a GT-R. As stunning as it looked, the best part might’ve been the license plate: “YANNY.” (If catastrophic world events have caused you to forget inoffensive memes from three years ago, here’s a refresher.)

That’s all I got, but what about you? What vanity plate is seared into your memory, for better or worse?