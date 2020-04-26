What's The Best Die-Cast Car You Can Buy On AliExpress?

Screenshot : AliExpress

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

You may have heard that our man Jason is awaiting delivery of a brand-new $900 electric car from Chinese eCommerce site Alibaba. It’s retail therapy taken to the Jalopnik extreme and we’re awful proud of him for it. But it’s not here quite yet and there are more cars to buy from C hina. Slightly smaller ones.



Advertisement

Alibaba has a more consumer-focused sibling called AliExpress and while you won’ t find drivable vehicles for sale there, they’ve got plenty of cars. Toy cars.

Here’s the thing about the cars on AliExpress. They’re bananas. Just totally wild. Completely unhinged. Want a pull-back Lada wagon? Check it out. Need to put a long-wheelbase Chinese-market Volkswagen Tiguan on your deck? Step right up. Or maybe you have an itch that can only be scratched by a GAZ Podeba Laudaulet. If that’s the case, you’re in luck.

Advertisement

There are just a few of the thousands of models available on AliExpress right here. I’m sure all of you will find plenty more fascinating or just bizarre toys on there too. So have a look at the options and post your favorites below!