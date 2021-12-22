It’s that wonderful time of year when cold weather and terrifying COVID case rates send everyone back into their homes to hibernate. To mitigate the cabin fever, it’s also the time of year when people are giving and receiving pets as holiday gifts. This is generally a pretty bad idea, but if you’re dead-set on it, we can at least help you out with the name.

Have you ever named a pet after a car, car brand, or even a car part? Pet names like “Carroll” or “Smokey” can fly under the radar pretty well, as just car-related people, but something like “Individual M760i xDrive Model V12 Excellence THE NEXT 100 YEARS” could earn you some weird looks at the dog park. Probably worth it, though.

A name like “Macan” or even “Cayenne” I think could work, though it seems Volkswagen Auto Group is the only one of the German carmakers to have pet-friendly car names. “Scirocco”? Sure, maybe for a bird. “AMG E63 S”? Not so much.

Back in college, a friend of mine got an adorable little puppy and decided he needed an automotive name. After weeks of back-and-forth, he went with “Axel” — classic, simple, no one would know that you really meant the kind with a Ford 9" in the center.

So, what’s your perfect car-related pet name? Have you ever actually named an animal after a car or car part, or do you have a name preemptively picked out for whenever you find an apartment where the pet fee is under $200? We’ll gather our favorites later today, so get creative!