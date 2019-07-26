What you’re looking at are the innards of an ISO Rivolta, a 5.4-liter Corvette small-block V8-powered sports coupe built in the 1960s by the same Italian company that brought the world the Isetta microcar (and its truck variants) in the 1950s. This particular 1962 Rivolta can be had with either 296 or 335 horsepower sending power through a four-speed manual and then to the rear wheels, whose hubs are connected via a De Dion Tube suspension design (up front, there’s a double wishbone setup). The body was designed and manufactured by the famed Italian design house Bertone, and its cabin apparently remained quiet up to 143 mph.





