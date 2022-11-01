If you have an eye for racing talent, there’s a good chance you’re following Formula 2 or Formula 3, two rungs on the ladder up to Formula 1's international, open-wheel extravaganza. Now, both feeder series have announced their 2023 schedules.

For those who aren’t familiar, F2 and F3 pretty much exclusively race during F1 weekends as part of the build-up to the main event. Each weekend also consists of two races: a sprint race and a feature race. As the name implies, the sprint race is a short dash from start to finish, while the longer feature race requires a mandatory pit stop where all four tires will be changed. This gives young drivers a chance to display their talent in different ways.

Next year, F2 will retain a 14-round calendar consisting of 28 events, while the F3 calendar will expand from nine to 10 race weekends. Here’s what those calendars look like:

2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship

March 3-5: Sakhir, Bahrain March 17-19: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 31-April 2: Melbourne, Australia April 28-30: Baku, Azerbaijan May 19-21: Imola, Italy May 25-28: Monte Carlo, Monaco June 2-4: Barcelona, Spain June 30-July 2: Spielberg, Austria July 7-9: Silverstone, England July 21-23: Budapest, Hungary July 28-30: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium August 25-27: Zandvoort, Netherlands September 1-3: Monza, Italy November 24-26: Yas Island, United Arab Emirates

2023 FIA Formula 3 Championship

March 3-5: Sakhir, Bahrain March 31-April 2: Melbourne, Australia May 19-21: Imola, Italy May 25-28: Monte Carlo, Monaco June 2-4: Barcelona, Spain June 30-July 2: Spielberg, Austria July 7-9: Silverstone, England July 21-23: Budapest, Hungary July 28-30: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium September 1-3: Monza, Italy

There are a few notable changes to the 2023 schedules, including a few records. Both series will race in Melbourne for the very first time, and Formula 3's calendar features two other firsts: A race during the Monaco weekend and a schedule that features three continents.

Interestingly, F2's calendar also features a whopping four street circuits: Jeddah, Baku, Monaco, and Abu Dhabi. These races are often crash fests, so it’ll be fascinating to see how the young drivers handle the new challenge — and how the teams are able to cope with any pressure on their pocketbooks.