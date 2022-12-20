I don’t know about you, but 2022 has been a bit of a mixed bag. Sure, there were highlights like lapping the New York Formula E track in a Porsche Taycan, but then there were also some less glamorous moments – like seeing myself in the helmet I’d have to wear to lap the New York Formula E track in a Porsche Taycan.



And I’m sure we’ve all had moments like this in 2022. So, after we issued a call for your highlights from the year yesterday, today we’re looking at the other side of the coin. Today, we want to hear all about your automotive low points of 2022.

Maybe you got caught out trying to fix something in your project car for the year. It could be an engine swap that went awry or perhaps it was a transmission rebuild that got away from you. Heck, it could even have been track-prepping a Miata only to find that you’re too tall for the seat.

Or away from the workshop, you could have had your heart broken by an unfortunate race result. Did you have your money on McLaren’s Patricio O’Ward taking the win at Indy? Or was your heart broken by the slow and steady decline of Ferrari in F1 over the 2022 season?

And then, there are just the mishaps you could have out on the road. A flat tire, getting stuck in a snowdrift, or even being rear-ended, all could be blots on an otherwise fun year behind the wheel.

So, what have you got? Head to the comments section below to let us know your automotive low points of 2022. We’ll round up some of the saddest stories in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.