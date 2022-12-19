2022 has been quite a year, hasn’t it? Just about every week something new and wild happens that can make us lose sight of what really matters: cars. I’m mostly joking, but as we are a car website, we should probably talk about those. This is what leads us to today’s question.

We want to know what your 2022 automotive highlight is. If that sounds sort of broad, it’s on purpose. We don’t want to put you folks in a box. A highlight can literally be anything. Perhaps you got a new car that you love, or took advantage of the market and sold one for a profit. Maybe you did really well at an autocross event, or were in the stands for a great race. Hell, maybe it was just a good year for car spotting and you saw something really cool in your neighborhood. It could be something as simple as a really good road trip or a wrenching success story. Whatever it is, we want to know about it.

For me, my automotive highlight of the year was probably the 1,000-mile California road trip I did over the summer with my girlfriend in a Porsche Panamera. You can read all about it – and the car – right here. It was a wonderful experience in a wonderful car that let me explore a coast I had not really been to before. All the while we were able to visit family in Los Angeles and San Francisco. I made memories that will last a lifetime, etc., etc.

Anyway, drop down to the comments and let us know what your 2022 automotive highlight was. Please, for the love of God, share a little story if you have one. We love reading them, and I’m sure your fellow Jalops do too. Like I said, 2022 was a busy year, so take a little time to reflect on some of the best automotive memories you made during it!