Formula E was back in the U.S. this weekend and served up a double header of epic proportions. Saturday’s E Prix fell into chaos with a sudden downpour and a crash-bang ending, and Sunday served up some phenomenal racing from drivers up and down the grid.

Thankfully, Jalopnik was on hand over the weekend to follow the ins and outs of both races. Because of the way I am, I snapped a ton of photos from the E Prix using my trusty Lomography Diana instant camera and Instax Square film. The result makes the whole thing look a bit like it took place in the 1970s. You know, back when everyone and their aunt was snapping pictures on Polaroid film.

So sit back, relax and take a look at how Formula E might have looked if it had taken place in the olden days.