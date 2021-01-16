What Vehicle Changed Your Long-Held Opinions?

If there’s one thing that’s true about people passionate about something, it’s that they’ve probably got strong opinions that are tough as hell to change. Whether that’s your opinion on a football team or your exceptional hatred for certain foods, we’ve all been there. But I want to know something different. I want to know what vehicle changed your mind.
Let me give you an example. I have traditionally been of the opinion that small hatchbacks are the best cars on the market. I have spent hours arguing this point with my husband, who thinks I am a fool. I was confident I’d go to the grave with that opinion.
Then I drove a Power Wagon and I realized it’s actually kind of nice to drive a big ol’ truck. I’m no pure convert to the truck club, but there was something very pleasant about driving a vehicle that didn’t make me worry about my mortality if I were to hit something. At that point, I kind of got it. I still have strong opinions about the value of my Mazda 2, but man, potholes no longer mattered to me. For one whole week, I was a god among men.
I’m sure you fine folks have had similar revelations at some point in your life, so let’s hear ‘em. What vehicle forced you to reconsider your automotive opinions?
DISCUSSION
Mazda 6 and CX-5, that I could still enjoy driving with an automatic after being forced out of the 3 pedal club.
Had manual transmission daily drivers for about 15 years and then ghosts of knee injuries past returned but I liked manuals enough to keep driving them with the discomfort. Then it rapidly went from ghosts to actual physical manifestations, like my left knee would suddenly lock, and that is a bit of a problem when in the process of operating a clutch in traffic. As I wasn’t able to drive safely I resigned myself to getting a two pedal vehicle. I found they didn’t all sap the enjoyment from driving, nothing as fun as 3 pedals but weren’t miserable to drive. I ended up with my 3rd Mazda, just with the Skyactiv automatic in lieu of 3 pedals, going on 4 years and I still don’t mind it. It made the gear choices I would most of the time so I don’t feel like it is fighting me. And the decision led to my knee issues improving(still knackered but without the repetitive motion it gets pissed off less often) so getting a few more miles out of my OE knee than anticipated.