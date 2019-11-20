What Should Be The Next Big Racing Movie?

In the past few years, we’ve had both Rush and Ford V. Ferrari, two very great historically-based movies about motorsport that, for all their minor flaws, still kick so much ass that it’s hard not to wax a little poetic about them . But what other racing movies should we be getting out of this fast car kick?

Very personally, I’d love to finally get a film about Jackie Stewart and François Cevert at Team Tyrrell back in the early 1970s. The mentor-mentee relationship between the two is one of the most fascinating in an era when frequent death kept many drivers from forming close bonds. I have grandiose visions for how this film would best be accomplished—including vague screenplay jottings because I need it so bad. 20th Century Fox, if you’re out there... hit me up.

But I know that kind of movie isn’t a big priority for other race fans, and I’m sure y’all have some of your very own particular ideas for what the topic of Hollywood’s next racing film should be.

You get bonus points for thinking outside the box. We’re talking obscure rivalries, sports no one bothers thinking about, you name it. The Senna-Prost duel has been rehashed again and again. Let’s dream up something new.