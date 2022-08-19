There are no arguments here, Toyota has made some great cars over its 85 year history. From the 1980s Celica Supra and 2011's Lexus LFA, to the 2008 Camry that scored the company its first NASCAR win, Toyota has had some big hitters. But not everything to roll off its production line has been this good, and there have been a few stinkers.



And this got us thinking, after naming and shaming the worst cars from Ford and Honda, we thought Toyota was about due a critique. So, what do you think is the worst car that Toyota has ever made?

The Japanese automaker has dished out some pretty mundane models over the years. Have you ever heard of someone clamoring to get their hands on a 1999 Toyota Echo, for example? And what about the underpowered, underperforming and overly noisy Toyota Previa from the early ‘ 90s? Another car that Toyota might be eager for you to forget about.

I was never a fan of the Rav4 that Toyota was peddling in the mid-2000s. It was a bland, uninspiring SUV that always looked like it might topple over at any moment. What’s more, the car was riddled with engine problems, including leaks and overheating issues.

Things reached fever pitch on the Rav4 in 2007, when Toyota received more than 4,500 reports of engine failure in the SUV. Other drivers also ran into steering problems, all of which make the Rav4 a worthy nomination for the worst Toyota of all time.

But that’s just my suggestion, which car from the automaker’s extensive history would you pick? Head to the comments section below and let us know your thoughts on what might be the worst car Toyota has ever built. We’ll round up some of the top offenders in a slideshow on Monday.