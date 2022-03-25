It’s Oscars’ weekend, and that means the brightest minds in Hollywood are coming together to celebrate cinema’s finest moments from the past 12 months. But here at Jalopnik, we don’t like nice things and instead prefer to focus on the negatives in life. So, what’s the worst car movie ever made?



We’ve discussed some of the finest vehicular castings in movies, and even the classic films that you can’t stand. So here at Jalopnik, we like to think of ourselves as some kind of cinephile from time to time.

But, just because we adore the design of the new Batmobile, doesn’t mean we can’t rag on some awful movies from time to time.

And that’s exactly what we’d like you to join us in doing today. So, take to the comments section and throw in your suggestions for the worst car movie ever made.

There’s some debate around what was the first car movie, but I’d say that title can comfortably be handed to The First Auto. It’s a 1927 flick about a champion horse racer and his problems with those newfangled horseless carriages.

But since its release almost 100 years ago, we’ve been treated to road trip comedies, action-packed car heist movies and films that see an assortment of vehicles transform into massive robots. It’s a diverse genre.

But over the years, which car film has risen above the rest as the worst of all time?

I’m going to throw 2008 action film Death Race into the mix. Staring former Commonwealth diver, Jason Statham, the film is a remake of the 1975 movie, Death Race 2000.

In it, inmates at a bizarre prison are forced to fight for survival in a series of vehicular battles disguised as races. There are modified Mustangs, tooled up trucks and an assortment of other crazy vehicles that all look like Mad Max rejects.

The storyline is thin, the acting isn’t great and it’s pretty forgettable. So a firm contender for the title of worst car movie.

But that’s just what I think, which movies would you add to this list?

Let us know your suggestions for the worst car movie ever made in the comments section below. We’ll leave this up over the weekend and will compile a list of the worst offenders on Monday afternoon.