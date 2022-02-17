If we are doing TV shows, I agree with the article from a couple years ago here talking about Stranger Things.

What most period shows have wrong about say 1985 is that they use almost all mid-80s cars. Which isn’t accurate.

Stranger Things nailed it. Cars from the late 70s/early80s are common. In other words 5-10 year old used cars in 1985. Not at all uncommon back then. There are a few older cars and a few newer ones, but the vast majority of cars are 5-10 years old. And the cars make sense for the characters. There’s no “single mom struggling to raise 2 kids” driving a brand new sports car or the like like far too many shows.