The Jeep Renegade in Batman v Superman. Not that long before we’d seen Bruce Wayne driving a Lamborghini Murcielago, and now, this?!?

There’s also a Subaru Outback driven by Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character in The Dark Knight Rises - it’s kiiinda OK in the context of the film (in that it’s just some car that he commandeers), but man, does it sound strange to use the words “Subaru Outback” and “The Dark Knight” in the same sentence.