When it comes to creating an off-road monster, there are a few marques that spring straight to mind thanks to their rugged reliability and go- anywhere attitude. In contrast, there are others brands that build a reputation for themselves as honest off-roaders, which they just can’t live up to. These are the overrated off-roaders we’re after.

Not everything can be a Land Cruiser, sometimes you might find yourself in something with the off-roading capabilities of a Hummer. This hulking behemoth was better suited to navigating parking lots, rather than fording streams and tackling steep inclines.

Then, there are the thousands of pickups and SUVs that line Americas streets. How would any of these fair if they got even a faint whiff of a muddy trail?

In a recent meeting of Jalops, many among our ranks were aghast to see the latest Land Rover Defender placed atop a list of the world’s best of-roaders. They thought the latest iteration of this rugged classic couldn’t hold a candle to its former incarnation, or many of the new off-roaders from the likes of Ford or Jeep. Do you agree?

And, as we approach a new generation of electrically-charged off-roaders and trucks packed to the brim with technology, what hopes do you have for them? Can technology replace the driving talent and fat tires you need when you hit the trails? I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

Whether it’s all styling and no substance, or just way too much hype for any car to match, we want to uncover the most overrated off-roaders of all time. So, what have you got?

Let us know your top picks in the comments section below. We’ll round up some of the best answers later on today.