What’s The Most Overpriced New Car Based On MSRP?

There’s a dearth of cheap cars on the American auto market right now, which is troubling. Look, I get that carmakers are running a business and margins are allegedly razor thin. But it all seems to even out for them, because there are plenty of cars on sale today that seem overpriced — even before dealer markups. Which new models do you think are the most overpriced based on their MSRP?



Your submissions can run the gamut from budget cars to ultra luxe vehicles, such as the recently unveiled Rolls-Royce Droptail. It’s hard to swallow the cost of a car that does little to justify its price of $30 million (if you ask me) without debuting some newfangled technology, but, hey, it’s a Rolls. Its outrageous price is to be expected.

I find it much more alarming that “normal” cars are now priced out of reach for many people. The average price of a new car is over $48,000, a 30- percent increase over prices in 2020. Don’t even get me started on the price of full-size trucks, which can now come dangerously close to six figures...for a work vehicle.