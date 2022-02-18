Ask any older relative and they’ll tell you that travel used to be an occasion. It was a big deal to take a train, plane or automobile anywhere. As such, travel came with an element of luxury. But as driving has become a commodity, luxurious features have been lost along the way. So, if you want to recapture the golden age of travel, what’s the most luxurious cheap car you can do this in?



Advertisement

Today, we’re on the hunt for the budget cars that can add some comfort, class and maybe a massaging seat or two to your daily drive. We want to know what the most luxurious cheap car out there might be.

Maybe you take the slightly irritating view that all cars are luxury items. And in that case, nobody could argue with your stance that the Chevy Spark, the cheapest new car in America, is in fact the cheapest luxury car out there. But you’re wrong.

So, on to the proper contenders.

You might start by considering cars like the BMW 1 Series or Audi Q2. These cars both come nicely finished, pack in ample tech to keep you entertained and clock in a damn site less than the price you’d pay for a German flagship.

Or what about a Genesis? Another top contender for any baller on a budget.

But really, the best bang for your buck should come on the secondary market. A 1960s Rolls Royce for the price of a new Nissan Versa? Sounds like a steal. You could also brave a vintage Range Rover, aging Mercedes or classic Cadillac to spice up your daily drive.

Advertisement

So with that in mind, what would you say is the most luxurious cheap car you can buy? Let us know your suggestions and we’ll round up the top answers later on today.