A great philosopher once said, “T he only rule is don’t be boring and dress cute wherever you go.” Al l right, it was Paris Hilton, but it’s not a bad rule to follow. Nobody wants to be boring. But clearly, it’s not a memo the world’s car designers all got, as some automakers have been churning out some proper mundane motors in recent years.



So today, we want to name and shame some of the most lackluster vehicles you might find out on the road. We want to uncover the most boring cars you could buy right now.

A lot can make a car boring. It might struggle to stand out from the crowd thanks to simplistic styling, its color options might be lacking a bit of pizzazz, and the way it drives might leave you wanting a little more.

Sure, when you think of boring cars your mind might jump to some oversized box like the Honda CR-V or the Dodge Durango. But, there are also dull drives across other segments as well as the ubiquitous SUV.

Take the Hyundai Accent, for example. The car I learned to drive in here in the U.S. is bland AF . It lacks personality on the outside and its interior is nothing to write home about. Boring.

Then you might consider something like the base Ford Ranger. Sure, it’s a reliable truck with oodles of practicality. But it’s less exciting than some of its rivals in both styling and performance. And, it’s being outclassed by its cousin the Maverick, which is winning fans across the U.S. right now.

So, what cars can you find for sale that you think deserve a spot on our list? Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the most boring cars you can buy right now. And remember, as Paris would say: “Life is too short to blend in.”