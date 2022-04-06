We all know the Ford Maverick has been a sales success — in fact, Ford literally cannot build enough of them at the moment. Now that it’s been on sale for a while, we can really see just how dominant the Maverick has been in the market, especially when compared to its chief rival: the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Put simply, the Maverick is blowing out the Santa Cruz like it’s the Seattle Seahawks and the Santa Cruz is the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. (For my non-sports nerds out there, Seattle beat Denver 43-8. It was one of the most lopsided Super Bowls in history.)

Let’s take a dive into the numbers. According to Ford’s Q1 sales report, the Blue Oval sold 19,245 Mavericks from the beginning of the year through March – a.k.a. Q1. That’s a really big number, especially when compared with the Santa Cruz. The Drive reports Hyundai managed to move 8,400 Santa Cruzes (Cruzi?) in the same period. Talk about a sales thumping.

If you do the most basic math, you realize that Ford sold over twice as many Mavericks as Hyundai did Santa Cruzes.



Granted, these two haulers aren’t exactly the most direct competitors. The Maverick is cheaper and more utilitarian, whereas the Santa Cruz costs a good bit more and is meant to be a lifestyle vehicle in the vein of an SUV . Regardless, still a real drubbing from Ford.

It’s a similar story when compared to the Honda Ridgeline. According to The Drive, the company sold just 9,189 Ridgelines in the first quarter.

In fact, the Maverick actually outsold Ford’s other small-ish truck offering: The Ranger. FoMoCo moved 17,639 of those. That’s nearly 2,000 fewer than the Maverick. In fact, when you look at the numbers Ford provides, the Maverick outsold everything they make (including Lincoln) other than the Bronco, Bronco Sport, Escape, Edge, Explorer and F-Series range.

The Maverick literally outsold the entire Lincoln brand in the first quarter of 2022. Not bad, little guy. N ot bad.