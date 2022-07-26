Sure, supercars and hypercars are cool, but as they are so unattainable to the vast majority of us, we lose interest. That’s why yesterday we asked you what your favorite mundane car is. They are the unsung heroes of the automotive world.

Are they the flashiest, most expensive or highest performance machines on the road? Absolutely not, but we love them anyway. There’s something magical about that if you ask me.

So, let’s take a look at your answers to see what boring cars our fellow Jalops love the most.