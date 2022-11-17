Every day this week, I’ve had to don an extra layer to keep the cold out on my cycle to work, and that means just one thing — winter is almost here. After sudden cold snaps, freak heat waves, and storms running right into the depths of November, the colder days are finally here to stay, which means it’s time to get ready for some serious winter driving.



In preparation for such times, you might be primed to switch to those winter tires, dig out the ice scraper, and get ready for a few months of pain out on the highways of America. But on those long, dark commutes to work or visit family, are there any joys to be had in winter driving here in America? And, if so, what are some of the things you love about driving at this time of year?

That’s exactly what we want to uncover today, in a brazen attempt to try and convince ourselves it won’t be too bad for the next four months. So, what have you got?

Maybe you see the long traffic jams as a great opportunity for some me time, or a chance to catch up on all the podcasts you’ve missed. Perhaps it’s the one time of year when driving a Jeep Wrangler around somewhere like New York City finally seems justified. Or you might live somewhere nice and remote where the snowy roads provide ample opportunities to work on your Scandi Flick.

Whatever the reason, we want to hear all about it. So, head to the comments section below and let us know what you think the best thing about winter driving might be. We’ll round up some of the top answers in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.