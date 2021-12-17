“All season tires are good enough.

“And it’s always said by somebody who has never experienced the benefits of driving on winter tires.

“Sure, they’re overkill for most people... Perhaps you could work from home, or only get a handful of snow days every year. It’s never a big deal until you slide into a tree or into another vehicle though. My beef is with the people who have never experienced winter driving with winter tires, telling others (especially new drivers) that winter tires are somehow a ‘waste of money’. How could ensuring your own safety and the safety of others be considered wasteful?

“I wish there was more opportunity for people to try out winter and all season tires back to back in winter conditions. Do that, then let people decide whether or not they are necessary for themselves. At least encourage people to explore all season tire options that are severe snow service rated. I know there are several options (like Michelin CrossClimate tires) that would, in most cases, be perfect for most people’s year round needs.”