If your morning commute needs a little bit of spice, then it might be time to put in the headphones and turn on a Formula One podcast. We’ve put together a list of some of the best (currently active) F1 pods you can find today to help you start your adventure.
F1: Beyond The Grid
F1: Beyond the Grid is an official podcast produced by Formula One, and it’s one of the few places you’re actually going to hear an F1 driver get introspective in full-length, insightful interviews. If you’re in the mood for something a little serious, this is the pod for you.
Listen on YouTube, Formula One, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify
WTF1 Podcast
WTF1 is a collective of longstanding Formula One content creators known for producing everything from videos, memes, and blogs to now, podcasts. The WTF1 podcast focuses on a lot of the most recent F1 news and recaps — and it includes plenty of hot takes from the hosts.
Listen on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Audioboom
Shift+F1: A Formula 1 Podcast
Shift+F1 has been at the podcast game since 2014, which means the team has honed its craft — and has served as a gateway for sorta-interested fans to really dive deep into the racing world. It’s a must-listen for anyone getting into the F1 podcast game.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Missed Apex Podcast
The Missed Apex podcast is a great blend of everything, from race recaps and breaking news reactions to interviews with longstanding members of the F1 scene. It’s a solid blend of fun and informative.
Listen on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Two Girls 1 Formula
Two Girls 1 Formula is a relative newcomer on the podcast scene, but this is one of my personal favorites. It blends news and race recaps with plenty of gossip, making it massively entertaining and a great breaking-in point for the new fans coming to F1 from the drama-heavy Drive to Survive. Their Instagram page is also a lot of fun.
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts
Scuderia F1
Scuderia F1 is a fun but informative podcast that alternates between deep dives into the world of F1 news, race reactions, and special guest appearances with motorsport icons like James Hinchcliffe.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
The Red Flags F1 Podcast
If you’re looking a “little slut who lives for drama,” you’ll love the Red Flags F1 podcast. Hosted by two longtime friends, this podcast not only covers F1 from every angle but it also draws in current cultural touchstones to make things even more entertaining.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
For F1's Sake
You know when the hosts of a podcast have the kind of impeccable chemistry that just lets you know they’re good friends? That’s exactly what you get with For F1's Sake, a podcast that’ll have you laughing at every turn.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
F1: Chequered Flag
This is one of the more “official” podcasts on our list, since it’s hosted by BBC’s 5 Live crew that includes Jennie Gow, Jolyon Palmer, Jack Nicholls, and Sam Bird — but it’s still a delightful listen (and has also been my catch-up savior when I miss a race).
Listen on BBC, Spotify, Apple Podcasts
Bring Back V10s
If you’re something of an F1 history buff like myself — or if you’re just in the mood for something more evergreen than a race recap — then you’ll love Bring Back V10s. This pod breaks down some of the most iconic moments in racing history, so you’ll never be without something to learn.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Racing Incident
Racing Incident is a combination of just about everything I love in this world: American women talking all things racing, but especially with a political bent. Hosts Anna and Ellen bring an incredible background in media criticism to their podcasts, which makes them fascinating listens.
Listen on Spotify
Quick Stop F1
Quick Stop F1 brings voices of color to the motorsport conversation, which is something we desperately need in the Formula 1 world. It helps that their conversations are equal parts enlightening and hilarious.
Listen on YouTube
Pitstop Fracas
Another podcast hosted by F1 fans of color, Pitstop Fracas easily wins the award for Greatest Podcast Episode Names in the history of racing podcasts. With gems like “I Got A Text” and “#YSL - Young Sharl Leclerc,” you’ll be laughing well before you even start listening.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube
The Race F1 Podcast
Lifelong motorsport journalists take to the microphone to chat all things F1, which means you’re getting all the insight from the people who have covered this sport for ages. This is a great show for those of you looking for news and recaps.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
3 Legs 4 Wheels
Five friends from the Isle of Man? You can’t get much better than this. 3 Legs 4 Wheels is a serious amount of fun.
Listen on Apple Podcasts
F1r the Girls
While I’m always here to enjoy podcasts from women who love racing, F1r the Girls is also one of my favorite go-to Instagram pages for quick track facts in the buildup to a race weekend.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Beyond the Racing Line
Beyond the Racing Line not only features a serious amount of recapping and news, but this podcast is great at getting fans involved for mini-episodes that can be a lot of fun to listen to when you just have a quick trip in the car.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Inside Line
Two fans from India, Inside Line gets deep into F1 in tons of fascinating ways. Recent episodes have talked about the importance of sleep in racing while also previewing the Monaco Grand Prix with legends like Bob Varsha.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Late Braking F1
Hosted by three hardcore F1 fans, Late Braking provides fantastic insight into pre- and post-race talking points. I’m also a very big fan of the new series “Friends of the Podcast,” which intends to scope out a friend. I’m here for it.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Push Push
I discovered Push Push recently, and I fell in love. I’m here for a podcast with people who aren’t afraid to learn get a little gossip-y along the way — and that’s exactly what we have here.
Listen on Apple Podcasts
