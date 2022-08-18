We’ve seen some pretty awesome concept cars over the years. Things like the original Dodge Viper designs and the Toyota FT1, which would go on to become the latest Supra. These cars were a joy to behold as sketches and models, and even better once they hit the streets as production cars. But not every concept can be so lucky.



Instead, some carmaker design studies are drawn up, molded out of clay, presented to the world, and then forgotten. So, what would you say is the greatest concept car that never saw production?

Maybe you were a sucker for that angry-looking sedan that Lamborghini wanted to build in the mid-2000s? The Estoque was the Italian marques answer to cars like the Porsche Panamera and the Aston Martin Rapide, but ultimately never made it off the show stand.

And, more recently, what about the next-generation Phaeton that VW built in private? That was another excellent design study that never got to feel the road beneath its wheels.

Obviously, the winner here is the Jaguar C-X75. This car was unveiled back in 2010 and promised to be a next-generation hybrid supercar to rival the likes of Porsche, Ferrari and McLaren.

Despite the company initially agreeing to a production run of this gorgeous, mid-engined supercar, the project was canned before any potential buyers could reach for their checkbooks. Instead, it will go down in history as “that orange car the bad guy drives in Spectre.”

But that’s just my pick, what concepts out there do you think should have been released into the wild? Head to the comments section below and let us know your pick for the best concept car that never made it to production.

We’ll round up some of the best responses in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.