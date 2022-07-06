11. Dodge Demon (2007)

With the Dodge Demon, we’re reflecting on two themes of Chrysler’s car design. First, the company’s repeat use of the same names, which I can only assume it keeps in a hat and rifles through for every new project. Second, Dodge’s two decade-long flirtation with the “baby Viper” — a rear-wheel drive roadster at times targeting the Miata, other times something more Boxster-like in terms of power and size.

The Demon never happened, nor did any Dodge entry-level enthusiast convertible. The automaker must’ve been seriously considering a production run, though; the concept’s interior looked strikingly production-feasible. Given that we’re talking Chrysler in the mid-aughts, immediately pre-Great Recession, that’s not exactly high praise.