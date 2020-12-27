What Road Do You Dream About Driving?

Photo : Brent Stirton ( Getty Images )

There are a lot of real good roads in this world. There are a lot of truly awful roads, but there are also a hell of a lot of fun ones. And I want to know what’s on the top of your bucket list.

For years, mine has been the Ring Road in Iceland, not necessarily because it’s challenging but because I wanted to see as much of Iceland as was humanly possible. I kinda-sorta got a chance to do it in 2019, but I did skip out on a good portion of the northeastern part of the country because there just wasn’t enough time.

It was a challenging drive in that I was parading around in a Mazda 2 on roads that are better suited to something a little more formidable, along with the fact that there are no shoulders on the side of some of these gravel-ass roads, so there’s nothing but your own skill separating you from a hundred-foot drop. But, hey. It was all part of the experience.

Because I’m a basic bitch, I’d also really love to drive the entirety of the Pacific Coast Highway. My family did when I was A Youth, but at that point in my life, I did not appreciate hours of a complex drive, especially when I was the one who had to keep an eye on my carsick stepsister. I’d love to go back, take it slow, and really just appreciate it.

And now this one is incredibly niche, but: back in the day, a handful of friends and I planned a road trip that would hit every single road in France named after François Cevert. A racing nerd’s mission, but a trip I’d still like to take.

Tell me what’s on your bucket list. Gimme more roads I need to drive.