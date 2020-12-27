Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

What Road Do You Dream About Driving?

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:qotd
qotdroad trips
1
Save
Illustration for article titled What Road Do You Dream About Driving?
Photo: Brent Stirton (Getty Images)

There are a lot of real good roads in this world. There are a lot of truly awful roads, but there are also a hell of a lot of fun ones. And I want to know what’s on the top of your bucket list.

Advertisement

For years, mine has been the Ring Road in Iceland, not necessarily because it’s challenging but because I wanted to see as much of Iceland as was humanly possible. I kinda-sorta got a chance to do it in 2019, but I did skip out on a good portion of the northeastern part of the country because there just wasn’t enough time.

It was a challenging drive in that I was parading around in a Mazda 2 on roads that are better suited to something a little more formidable, along with the fact that there are no shoulders on the side of some of these gravel-ass roads, so there’s nothing but your own skill separating you from a hundred-foot drop. But, hey. It was all part of the experience.

Advertisement

Because I’m a basic bitch, I’d also really love to drive the entirety of the Pacific Coast Highway. My family did when I was A Youth, but at that point in my life, I did not appreciate hours of a complex drive, especially when I was the one who had to keep an eye on my carsick stepsister. I’d love to go back, take it slow, and really just appreciate it.

And now this one is incredibly niche, but: back in the day, a handful of friends and I planned a road trip that would hit every single road in France named after François Cevert. A racing nerd’s mission, but a trip I’d still like to take.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Tell me what’s on your bucket list. Gimme more roads I need to drive.

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

mdensch
mdensch

Southwest Ireland. This is just a short stretch of a great twisty road.