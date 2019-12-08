What Other Cars Deserve Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame?

Image : General Motors

This week the Chevrolet Suburban became the first vehicle to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Chevy says their largest SUV has been featured in film since 1952, and in at least one film every year since 1960.

The Suburban’s tremendous amount of screentime should come as no surprise. Earlier on, the Suburban was a workhorse and could be spotted in the background of almost any kind of streetscape. Today, though, any movie where a VIP rolls up is going to feature one more prominently. If your movie’s got the President in it, you’ve got to show him rolling up in a motorcade of tens of the things. The Chevrolet Suburban projects institutional power better than any other vehicle, and filmmakers know it.

But the Suburban is hardly the only car, or vehicle of any sort for that matter, to have a long or prominent career on-screen. I’m sure you all can think of plenty of other cars and trucks that are just as deserving of a spot as the Suburban.

So what are they? Let us know below and don’t forget to mention what films they were in.