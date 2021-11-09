Modern cars are pretty feature-packed. You can get massaging seats, heated steering wheels and even a built-in karaoke machine in some vehicles. But are there any James Bond-style gadgets you think could further increase the joys of driving?



Advertisement

I watched Bond again at the weekend. N one of this gritty Daniel Craig nonsense, either. N o, this was the cheesy- as- hell Pierce Brosnan in his heyday. It was Die Another Day, so Bond was driving the Aston Martin Vanquish that could turn invisible, shoot rockets out the front and had machine guns hidden in the hood.

Those are a ll obviously very practical additions to everyday driving that made me consider what gadgets I’d like to add to my car.

From the beginning, Bond has had some great alterations made to his cars. From smoke screens and snow spikes that magically appear in his tires, to built-in defibrillators and the ability to remotely drive your car through a cell phone. MI6 and the Q Branch have come up with some nifty modifications over the years.

So, if you could add any Bond-style gadget to your car, what would it be? It doesn’t have to be something we’ve seen on screen, it could simply be a tweak that’s inspired by everyone’s favorite super spy, or something you’ve always wished your car could do.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

For me, it would have to be the ultimate dream machine, an amphibious car. Yes, these are real and appear from time to time, but they never seem to catch on. I want something like a convertible Saab 9-3, which would be great for running a round town but also, with its roof down, would make a great cruiser on the lake.

But, what do you think would be a good gadget to add to your car? Let us know in the comments section below.