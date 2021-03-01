Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can't Live Without

Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can't Live Without

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Image: Hyundai

While modern cars have their technological annoyances, there is some tech that has made our daily lives easier. It’s gotten to the point that it’s a dealbreaker if a car doesn’t come with a certain piece of tech. Personally, it’s USB ports due to how versatile they are, but there were plenty of interesting responses. We asked readers what modern car feature they can’t live without.

Audio Options

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: wesleyCrowbar

Modern Reliability

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Paaron

Keyless Entry And Start

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Idiot who sold e39 M5

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Quentin

Auto-dimming Mirrors

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: tulleytwo

Five Basics

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Manwhich - Now Keto-Friendly

Rain Sensing Wipers

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Stephen

Sometimes It’s The Simple Things

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: mentec

Adaptive Cruise Control

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Screenshot: Jalopnik
Help With Reversing

Illustration for article titled Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can&#39;t Live Without
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: BahamaTodd


