Here Are All The Modern Car Features You Can't Live Without

Image : Hyundai

While modern cars have their technological annoyances, there is some tech that has made our daily lives easier. It’s gotten to the point that it’s a dealbreaker if a car doesn’t come with a certain piece of tech. Personally, it’s USB ports due to how versatile they are, but there were plenty of interesting responses. We asked readers what modern car feature they can’t live without.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!